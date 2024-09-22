The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report on chip-makers TSMC and Samsung mulling building factory complexes in the UAE:
- on par with some of the company’s largest and most advanced facilities in Taiwan, according to people familiar with the interactions
- discussions are still in the early phases
- could be a cornerstone for artificial-intelligence investments in the Middle East
Journal caveats that there are multiple technical and other hurdles that mean they might not pan out.
Link here (gated).