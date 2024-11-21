Taiwan's economy minister says that TSMC is expected to construct one new fabrication facility annually in Taiwan over the next decade.

added that Taiwan needed to ensure adequate power and water resources to support these facilities,

Also, said that TSMC’s fabs in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, are “ready to go” likely indicating that the necessary power and water infrastructure is already in place.

**

The background to this is that TSMC is preparing to begin 2nm mass production at its Kaohsiung P1 and P2 fabs next year, with plans to establish a total of four fabs at the site.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company