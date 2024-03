EUR/USD: 1.0845 (EU1.58b), 1.0895 (EU1.06b), 1.0520 (EU926.3m)

USD/JPY: 149.50 ($1.01b), 149.00 ($877.4m), 150.20 ($853.1m)

AUD/USD: 0.6495 (AUD1.26b), 0.6700 (AUD952.1m), 0.6485 (AUD849.6m)

USD/CNY: 7.1000 ($624m), 7.2000 ($602.5m), 7.0000 ($600m)

USD/CAD: 1.3550 ($931.5m), 1.3535 ($480m), 1.3400 ($420.6m)

GBP/USD: 1.2590 (GBP355m)

NZD/USD: 0.6175 (NZD698.2m), 0.5955 (NZD680m), 0.6280 (NZD573.2m)

USD/BRL: 5.0100 ($594.8m), 4.8650 ($460m), 4.9500 ($365m)

Today, we have these option expiries across various currency pairs, with a particular focus on the EUR/USD pair due to its volume.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post.