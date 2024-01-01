Happy New Year to everyone!

FX markets will get underway for 2024 in Asia today. While it's a public holiday in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong (the major FX centres here in Asi) will be open. As will China.

Market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Indicative rates, yen is up a little after the earthquake: