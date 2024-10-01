Outside of the US these two are little known.
On the Democrats side, Kamala Harris's running mate is Tim Walz
- former high school teacher and football coach
- first elected to Congress in 2006, representing a rural district in Minnesota
- quit Congress in 2019 to become the state's governor
- known as 'Coach' Walz
On the Republican side, Donald Trump's vice-presidential nominee is JD Vance
- author of a memoir about life in poverty-stricken rural Ohio
- elected to the US Senate in 2022
- served in the US Marine Corps
- worked as a venture capitalist
Apparently JD Vance doesn't use his first name, he is known as 'JD'. I remember writing about this a few weeks ago when he won the nomination.
Since then the YouTube algo served up this funny anecdote to me about a guy known as 'JB'. I imagine this is about the only laugh we'll get out related to the debate.