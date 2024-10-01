Outside of the US these two are little known.

On the Democrats side, Kamala Harris's running mate is Tim Walz

former high school teacher and football coach

first elected to Congress in 2006, representing a rural district in Minnesota

quit Congress in 2019 to become the state's governor

known as 'Coach' Walz

On the Republican side, Donald Trump's vice-presidential nominee is JD Vance

author of a memoir about life in poverty-stricken rural Ohio

elected to the US Senate in 2022

served in the US Marine Corps

worked as a venture capitalist

Apparently JD Vance doesn't use his first name, he is known as 'JD'. I remember writing about this a few weeks ago when he won the nomination.

Since then the YouTube algo served up this funny anecdote to me about a guy known as 'JB'. I imagine this is about the only laugh we'll get out related to the debate.