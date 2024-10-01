Outside of the US these two are little known.

On the Democrats side, Kamala Harris's running mate is Tim Walz

  • former high school teacher and football coach
  • first elected to Congress in 2006, representing a rural district in Minnesota
  • quit Congress in 2019 to become the state's governor
  • known as 'Coach' Walz

On the Republican side, Donald Trump's vice-presidential nominee is JD Vance

  • author of a memoir about life in poverty-stricken rural Ohio
  • elected to the US Senate in 2022
  • served in the US Marine Corps
  • worked as a venture capitalist

Apparently JD Vance doesn't use his first name, he is known as 'JD'. I remember writing about this a few weeks ago when he won the nomination.

Since then the YouTube algo served up this funny anecdote to me about a guy known as 'JB'. I imagine this is about the only laugh we'll get out related to the debate.