The Turkish government, announcement by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, says a “basic, technical” agreement between Ukraine and Russia to move grain exports out of blockaded Black Sea ports has been reached.

Turkey has acted as the go-between to broker the deal.

Info via Politico:

Shipments of grain from Ukraine via Black Sea ports have been stopped since Russia invaded in late February.

Akar said the initial deal includes resolving technical details, such as establishing a coordination center in Istanbul where representatives of all parties would be present; joint controls at port exit and arrival points; and ensuring “navigational safety on the transfer routes.”

Some better news out of the region.