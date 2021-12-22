Turkey's Erdogan is on the wires again, and it's a 'greatest hits' of familiar language.
Key points:
:: Speculative financial games tried to bring down Turkey
:: Domestic forces also played games against Turkish economy
:: Thwarted all games against economy, continues path with god's help
:: He will not let Turks be crushed under interest rates, inflation
:: Turkey will emerge victorious from economic battle
:: There are obstacles, risks, traps but turkey's determination will overwhelm these
:: There will be no early elections
:: Erdogan says those calling to buy forex now have had their "brains watered down"
:: Says stabilising exchange rate is positive for citizens with money in the bank, everyone
TRY isn't interested