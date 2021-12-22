Turkey's Erdogan is on the wires again, and it's a 'greatest hits' of familiar language.

Key points:

:: Speculative financial games tried to bring down Turkey

:: Domestic forces also played games against Turkish economy

:: Thwarted all games against economy, continues path with god's help

:: He will not let Turks be crushed under interest rates, inflation

:: Turkey will emerge victorious from economic battle

:: There are obstacles, risks, traps but turkey's determination will overwhelm these

:: There will be no early elections

:: Erdogan says those calling to buy forex now have had their "brains watered down"

:: Says stabilising exchange rate is positive for citizens with money in the bank, everyone

TRY isn't interested