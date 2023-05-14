Earlier:
- Turkish election update - with nearly 90% of votes counted Erdogan's vote is below 50%
- Turkish opposition party says a run-off vote for president is highly likely (May 28 date)
Reminder:
- if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote a runoff vote will be triggered, the date for this would be May 28.
As I mentioned earlier, there are reports of Turkey's state banks buying TRY to support the currency.
(As a note folks, I had to repost this, the earlier one seems to have been attacked by tech gremlins!)