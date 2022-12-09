While we await the US data (PPI & consumer sentiment the focus) a catch-up on oil tankers queueing up off Turkey.
- 20 waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean
- Turkey's maritime authority said it would continue to keep out of its waters oil tankers that lacked the appropriate insurance letters, and it needed time for checks.
- Eight tankers were also waiting for passage through the Dardanelles strait into the Mediterranean, down from nine a day earlier