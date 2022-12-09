While we await the US data (PPI & consumer sentiment the focus) a catch-up on oil tankers queueing up off Turkey.

Reuters with the update:

20 waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean

Turkey's maritime authority said it would continue to keep out of its waters oil tankers that lacked the appropriate insurance letters, and it needed time for checks.

Eight tankers were also waiting for passage through the Dardanelles strait into the Mediterranean, down from nine a day earlier