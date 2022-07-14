If you're following @forexlive (and you should be), then you won't be seeing any tweets at the moment. Nor will you be seeing tweets from anyone else. The site is down globally.
That's what happens when you mess with Musk.
Update: Twitter is back.
If you're following @forexlive (and you should be), then you won't be seeing any tweets at the moment. Nor will you be seeing tweets from anyone else. The site is down globally.
That's what happens when you mess with Musk.
Update: Twitter is back.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read