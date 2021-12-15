It's finally Fed day (read my preview here) but there is some important business to take care of first.

US retail sales are due at the bottom of the hour and expected to rise 0.8% m/m on the headline and control group. I tend to bet on upside surprises in November due to the secular shift towards earlier Christmas shopping. That said, we may have seen that in the October data already. I don't think the consumer is a big factor for the Fed today but it will speak to the underlying health of the economy.

The other big release is Canadian CPI, also due at 1330 GMT. Inflation data everywhere is top-tier right now and that's particularly true in Canada, which will be an early hiker. The consensus is a 4.7% y/y reading but watch the three core measures as well. At 1700 GMT we also hear from BOC Governor Macklem.

The main event is at 2:30 pm ET (1930 GMT) with the FOMC. This edition includes a statement and new projections.