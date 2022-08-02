The US major indices are ending the day with declines on the day in an up and down session. The Dow led the declines thanks to a sharp decline in Caterpillar shares after their earnings report disappointed. Caterpillar shares fell $11.35 or -5.82% at $183.51. Other losers today in the Dow included:

Boeing -3.46%

Intel, -2.57%

Visa, -2.43%

Nike, -2.22%

A look at the final closing numbers shows:

Dow fell -402.25 points or -1.23% at 32396.18

S&P fell -27.44 points ro -0.67% at 4091.20

Nasdaq fell -20.21 points or -0.16% at 12348.77

Russell 2000 fell -0.86 points or -0.05% at 1882.44

After the close:

AMD is disappointing:

EPS $1.05 vs $1.03 et

Rev 6.55B vs 6.53B est

The bad is that they guided lower for the Q3 at 6.5 to 6.9B vs 6.81B

Starbucks earnings:

EPS. $0.84 vs $0.75

Rev $8.15B vs $8.11B est.

Paypal

Rev 6.8B vs 6.78B est

EPS $0.93 vs $0.86 est