Korean Air 777 and an Icelandair 757 have collided.
The mishap occurred while taxiing to takeoff at London's Heathrow Airport.
No injuries reported, which is encouraging news.
---
The UK is in all sorts of strife right now. Overnight eh Bank of England stepped in to avert a deeper crisis in financial markets there:
- BOE announces to carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds
- Will the BOE band aid work?
- Kwarteng reportedly to ask financiers not to bet against the pound
GBP staged a rally: