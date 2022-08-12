A mixed result with one year inflation coming down to 5.0% from 5.2%, but the 5 year inflation gauge rose to 3.0% from 2.9%. Interestingly enough current conditions came in weaker than expected despite the lower gas prices (rents and food cost may be offsetting the lower gas price boost).

Expectations however did increase well above estimates and helped to push up the overall sentiment index for the month.

US stocks are dipping modestly with the Dow now up 0.33% and the S&P up 0.48%. The NASDAQ is up 0.68%.