UAW President Shawn Fain released the following statement:

"After refusing to bargain in good faith for the past six weeks, only after having federal labor board charges filed against them, GM has come to the table with an insulting proposal that doesn't come close to an equitable agreement for America's autoworkers. GM either doesn't care or isn't listening when we say we need economic justice at GM by 11:59pm on September 14th. The clock is ticking. Stop wasting our members' time. Tick tock."

Last week, US President Joe Biden said “I’m not worried about a strike. I don’t think it’s going to happen."

I"ll take the other side of that trade.