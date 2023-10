UAW President Shawn Fain is saying:

The UAW is not announcing any new expansion strikes today. However, he warns that they are ready to strike at any time.

Shares of Ford are down $0.08 or -0.67% at $11.92. GM shares are down $0.32 or -1.06% of $30. For the trading week, Ford shares are down -0.66%, while GM shares are down -2.88%.

Today is a day 29 of the strike...