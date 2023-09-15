The United Auto Workers (UAW) have started their strikes early Friday, with simultaneous walkouts at GM, Ford and Stellantis (Chrysler's parent company). For some context: A September UAW strike is almost a sure thing

12,700 workers are said to be involved with the strikes set to halt production of the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, Chevrolet Colorado truck, and some other popular models. And this is likely just the start. A note from Goldman Sachs anticipates that this could impact nearly half of domestic US auto production (h/t @ zerohedge):