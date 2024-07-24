UBS are projecting a recovery for commodity prices, including oil, gold and more.
In a note analysts say that concerns over sluggish Chinese demand have weighed on commodity prices in recent weeks. But prices will recover due to "solid demand and limited supply".
- lower crude exports could help tighten the oil market
- copper prices have held up
- gold has more room to rally
On gold, UBS cite:
- drivers for the rally remain in place, including strong central bank buying, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, and the likely Federal Reserve move to cut interest rates in the coming months