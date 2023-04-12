UBS comments on gold, the TL DR version is analysts at the bank forecast:

  • $2100 by the end of 2023
  • $2200 by March of 2024
  • warn of near-term volatility

UBS cite:

  • Gold tends to rise in periods when the US Dollar is weakening
  • Downside risks to the USD have risen alongside pricing of FOMC rate cuts
  • in the near term, prices are likely to remain sensitive to shifts in investor risk sentiment and interest rate expectations
  • rally for gold has further to run in the quarters ahead: 1. further safe-haven flows are likely as uncertainty about the economic growth outlook continues; 2. the US Dollar looks set to weaken further
gold 13 April 2023 chart