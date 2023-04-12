UBS comments on gold, the TL DR version is analysts at the bank forecast:
- $2100 by the end of 2023
- $2200 by March of 2024
- warn of near-term volatility
UBS cite:
- Gold tends to rise in periods when the US Dollar is weakening
- Downside risks to the USD have risen alongside pricing of FOMC rate cuts
- in the near term, prices are likely to remain sensitive to shifts in investor risk sentiment and interest rate expectations
- rally for gold has further to run in the quarters ahead: 1. further safe-haven flows are likely as uncertainty about the economic growth outlook continues; 2. the US Dollar looks set to weaken further