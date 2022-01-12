Various economic forecasts from UBS:
- Q4 GDP growth may be lower than 3%
- 2021 GDP growth is expected at 7.6%, but in 2022 growth is likely to slow to 5.4%
- export growth is expected to slow to 10% this year (from around 30% in 2021)
- CPI is likely to grow 2.4% in 2022
- PPI expected to slow to 3% - 4% from 8% last year
UBS say that the PBOC is likely to cut its RRR further in 2022
- the first cut expected in March or April
- and the central bank will provide liquidity support via MLF, relending
On the Chinese yuan
- will weaken by about 2% by the end of the year to 6.5/USD
And, ICYMI, Goldman Sachs Group has cut its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 4.3%