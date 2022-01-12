Various economic forecasts from UBS:

Q4 GDP growth may be lower than 3%

2021 GDP growth is expected at 7.6%, but in 2022 growth is likely to slow to 5.4%

export growth is expected to slow to 10% this year (from around 30% in 2021)

CPI is likely to grow 2.4% in 2022

PPI expected to slow to 3% - 4% from 8% last year

UBS say that the PBOC is likely to cut its RRR further in 2022

the first cut expected in March or April

and the central bank will provide liquidity support via MLF, relending



On the Chinese yuan

will weaken by about 2% by the end of the year to 6.5/USD

And, ICYMI, Goldman Sachs Group has cut its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 4.3%