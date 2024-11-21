UBS analysts continue to highlight gold and oil as strategic hedges against the prevailing macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, forecasting notable price increases for both commodities in the coming years.

The bank projects gold prices to reach $2,900 per ounce by September 2025, driven by a confluence of factors, including expectations of lower interest rates, uncertainty surrounding President-elect Donald Trump’s policy agenda, and robust central bank purchases globally.

"Gold's role as a safe-haven asset remains compelling given these dynamics," UBS noted.

On the oil front, UBS anticipates Brent crude to rise to $80 per barrel, citing supply constraints and a likely underestimation of demand growth. Additionally, the bank flagged potential disruptions in crude exports and production from Iran and Venezuela, particularly if geopolitical pressures intensify under Trump's second term.

"Tighter market conditions could amplify upward pressure on oil prices," UBS added.

These forecasts underscore the bank's view that both commodities offer resilience in the face of heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty.