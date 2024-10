UBS are not overly bearish on EUR/USD. Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management expect that while eurozone economic data is likely top be missed, the see stronger data impacting euro more than weak data will.

investor sentiment is very downbeat, and thus better data would be the bigger surprise

a series of European Central Bank rate cuts is expected

eurozone growth to recover in 2025

Forecasts above 1.10 for EU/US and towards 1.16 later in 2025.