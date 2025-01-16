UBS forecast USD/CNY to reach 7.5 by June this year:

  • while growth is expected to accelerate in China, effective tariff rates could rise dramatically and be a headwind
  • CNY has only partially priced in this

On the other side, UBS see continued US dollar strength.

  • US activity likely to stay robust, economic data is likely to stay strong in the near term
  • ongoing tariff worries for the rest of the world, if new tariffs are introduced, the US dollar could appreciate further
  • US dollar to stay stronger for longer
  • expect the Fed to cut for a total of 50bps of easing, in 2Q and 3Q
Weekly USDCNY candles 16 January 2025 2