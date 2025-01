UBS Global Wealth Management forecasts for the euro against the US dollar:

1.00 by March 2025

1.02 in June

1.06 in December

Says it'll be a year of two halves for the big dollar:

H1 strength

partial or full reversal in H2

currently the USD is in 'strongly over valued territory

I marked off those two extremes UBS mention ... the Bank of Japan would kill for such stability!