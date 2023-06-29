An ICYMI from UBS Investment Bank Research, citing citing slowing growth momentum in China say they've cut their forecast for the MSCI China Index to 72, from their previous forecast of 83 set back in January this year.

Were expecting earnings growth of 20% in 2023 on the back of potential Chinese consumption recovery and improving wage growth. Have cut that to 15% now.

For the second half of this year ahead, UBS says policy stimulus will be the "biggest swing factor" but that "overall investor expectations are not high.”

Shanghai Composite weekly candles