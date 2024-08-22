Seeking Alpha (gated) with the info from a note from UBS on oil, expects Brent to recover into an $85-90/ bbl range over the coming months.

The note is a good summary of the mix of factors at play.

On demand and the recent slide in price:

recession fears in the US, ongoing ceasefire hopes in Gaza have lowered crude's risk premium

weak Chinese crude imports and refinery activity in July sparked fears of poor Chinese oil demand

On supply:

US crude production growth is slowing down

declining US drilling activity doesn't suggest an acceleration in supply growth in the near term

OPEC+ is likely to stick to its cautious approach when adding back supply

Oil update: