Seeking Alpha (gated) with the info from a note from UBS on oil, expects Brent to recover into an $85-90/ bbl range over the coming months.

The note is a good summary of the mix of factors at play.

On demand and the recent slide in price:

  • recession fears in the US, ongoing ceasefire hopes in Gaza have lowered crude's risk premium
  • weak Chinese crude imports and refinery activity in July sparked fears of poor Chinese oil demand

On supply:

  • US crude production growth is slowing down
  • declining US drilling activity doesn't suggest an acceleration in supply growth in the near term
  • OPEC+ is likely to stick to its cautious approach when adding back supply

Oil update:

brent crude oil 23 August 2024 2