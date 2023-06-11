The US dollar view from UBS is via its equity analyst folks, saying that they'd rather look for overseas growth to fund equity valuations, with a lower US dollar contributing to that, than to continue chasing the narrow breadth leaders:

  • “ ... rather than chasing the tech trade for the seven major names that have really carried the market ... we are looking for our growth overseas versus domestically”

The outlook for the US economy from UBS is a bit vague:

  • acknowledged that the bank was projecting a recession in H1 of 2023
  • said thought the economy showed resilience
  • expects a recession to happen either in Q4 of 2023 to H1 of 2024, or even no recession
weekly chart dxy usd us dollar 12 June 2023