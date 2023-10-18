UBS is revising higher their 2023 GDP growth forecast for China to 5.2% from 4.8% previously. Earlier, Goldman Sachs did go against the current (sort of) by revising lower their forecast estimate to 5.3% (previously 5.4%). But they were one of the few, if not the only one, to not have downgraded China's prospects in the months before so it balances out.

Update: Now, Morgan Stanley is also chipping in by revising higher their GDP tracking estimate for China this year to 5.1% from 4.8% to 4.9% previously.