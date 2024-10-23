UBS are forthright with their view on the US dollar - "Unattractive" - say to sell bouts of dollar strength to reduce exposure.

UBS cite:

The Fed remains set to lower rates amid lower inflation.

US fiscal concerns are likely to keep the US dollar under pressure.

in the event of a second Trump administration ... tariffs are likely to hurt US consumers and GDP more than the rest of the world, and deficit concerns may also surface with potential tax cuts

irrespective of who wins the presidency on 5 November, the growing US federal deficit is likely to come under the spotlight

Other currencies should see additional support