A UBS analyst note on the oil price says their base case is that the price will not rise above $100 a barrel on a sustained basis over the next year.

Such a rise would draw a step higher in US production as well as weighing on demand.

UBS on supply factors:

Saudi Arabia and Russia extending their extra supply cuts until the end of the year

US oil output growth likely to slow as a result of lower drilling activity in recent months

Global visible oil inventories fell sharply in August, at their lowest since July 2022 (citing International Energy Agency info)

On demand factors: