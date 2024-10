UBS advice to clients is that the contest for President remains very close indeed, and to anticipate both volatility and uncertainty to increase until the winner is decided,

UBS cites ABC News/Ipsos polling showing a small 20 to 3 point lead for Harris

cites CBS News/YouGov showing pretty much the same

cites NBC News as showing an even split between the two

Apart from UBS other sources I have seen tend to cite the poll closest to their preferred outcome. LOL. Best ignored.