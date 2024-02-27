UBS have published their list of 10 potential surprises for 2024. UBS do not consider any of the surprises to be likely, but they do highlight them as unexpected events that could happen.

The first on their 'surprise' list is a 20% rise for the S&P 500.

UBS' base case is the S&P ends 2024 around 5,400, i.e. up circa 6.4% or so from current levels

But, analysts at the bank say that generative AI could drive the index much higher, plucking out up 20%. Due to its rapid diffusion and the potential for significant productivity increases.

Happy New Year

And Happy +20%!