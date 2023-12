UBS is looking for the S&P 500 to trade lower in Q1 of 2024, forecasting down to 4280 in March.

The upmove we've seen (prior to Wednesday!) may be, what UBS is calling, a ‘bull trap’:

We still think that the current breakouts is the setup for a classic bull trap instead of believing in the start of a larger breakout campaign

Citing as reasons to be wary: