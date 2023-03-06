UBS has issued a revised growth forecast for China in 2023, raising its estimate to 5.4% from 4.9% previously.
- for CPI UBS forecast for 2023 is 2.5%, down from previoulsy at 3.0%
- For 2024, UBS GDP forecast is 5.2% from the previous 4.8%
UBS comment:
- Economic re-opening is proceeding better than we had expected earlier – the feared “second-wave” of Covid did not materialize and there was little sign of supply disruptions
- UBS says the global economy is proving to be more resilient than earlier projections.