The US CPI report from Wednesday, ICYMI:

Earlier:

UBS weigh in:

The inflation data has been good enough to allow the Fed to start cutting rates in September

But does not give them a reason to cut aggressively

The decision whether to cut by 50 basis points instead of the usual 25 bps may come down to the August labor report

Thursday’s retail sales data is another critical release

UBS says the main downside risk to their base case of a soft landing is a pullback in consumer spending.

The US retail sales data for July is due at 0830 US Eastern time, 1230 GMT: