The US CPI report from Wednesday, ICYMI:

UBS weigh in:

  • The inflation data has been good enough to allow the Fed to start cutting rates in September
  • But does not give them a reason to cut aggressively
  • The decision whether to cut by 50 basis points instead of the usual 25 bps may come down to the August labor report
  • Thursday’s retail sales data is another critical release

UBS says the main downside risk to their base case of a soft landing is a pullback in consumer spending.

The US retail sales data for July is due at 0830 US Eastern time, 1230 GMT:

  • Retail sales m/m is expected at 0.3%, with the range of expectations spanning -0.1% to 0.9%
  • Ex-autos m/m is expected at 0.1%, range -0.4% to 0.4%
