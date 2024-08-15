The US CPI report from Wednesday, ICYMI:
UBS weigh in:
- The inflation data has been good enough to allow the Fed to start cutting rates in September
- But does not give them a reason to cut aggressively
- The decision whether to cut by 50 basis points instead of the usual 25 bps may come down to the August labor report
- Thursday’s retail sales data is another critical release
UBS says the main downside risk to their base case of a soft landing is a pullback in consumer spending.
The US retail sales data for July is due at 0830 US Eastern time, 1230 GMT:
- Retail sales m/m is expected at 0.3%, with the range of expectations spanning -0.1% to 0.9%
- Ex-autos m/m is expected at 0.1%, range -0.4% to 0.4%