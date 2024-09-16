UBS analysts have reaffirm their bullish outlook on gold, pointing to its value as a hedge against macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties:

  • maintains a target price of $2,700/oz by mid-2025

In brief from the UBS report:

  • Gold has jumped by 23% in 2024, to its highest ever price, due to lower US yield expectations and diversification out of US dollars by central banks.

  • Gold has once again outperformed equities during times of high volatility, reaffirming this historical tendency

  • has been supported by the European Central Bank's rate cuts, although trimmed expectations of the scale of Fed cuts has been been a bit of a counter to this

  • support also from flows into physically-backed gold ETFs, August marked the fourth consecutive month of inflows

  • safe-haven demand

Gold bar chart