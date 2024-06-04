UBS jacked up their forecast for the MSCI All-Country World Equity Index year-end forecast from 800 to 830. Analysts at UBS cite if generative AI raises productivity growth.

“We have become even more convinced Gen AI will boost productivity and highlight further strong evidence of the benefits of automation, efficiency, personalization and creativity uses of Gen AI”

If productivity growth is 1% higher “then, the potential upside on the ERP model is 17%, as 1% off unit labor costs adds 9% to profits; U.S. unit labor costs would be running at 0.5% to 1%, and thus the Fed could cut very aggressively if growth slowed below trend; and it would confirm that full employment is much lower than 4.1%.”

Info via UBS' Global Equity Strategy report.