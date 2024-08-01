UBS says to shake off short term volatility and not miss out on rebounds:

Market sentiment and positioning had become extended — making a pullback more likely.

But market fundamentals remain positive, and we continue to expect the S&P 500 to recover and end the year higher at 5,900

UBS still like prospects for long-term growth opportunities in artificial intelligence trend. Expect lower interest rates ahead, so lock in yield on high-grade government and corporate bonds.

Thursday was an ugly one:

Trust your systems?