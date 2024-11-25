The gold price has fallen away to open the week here in Asia, to lows circa USD2690. Down from a three-week high.

On Friday UBS sent out a note confirming their US$2,900 target for gold by year-end 2025.

Analysts cite:

  • gold the "preferred hedge against geopolitical tensions" (UBS cite Russia's launch of an experimental hypersonic missile at Ukraine ... Zelenskiy called it 'a clear and severe escalation')
  • think USD strength has limits, dollar's valuation is likely now stretched

Gold update - shaky start to the new week:

gold lower ubs 25 November 2024 2