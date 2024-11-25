The gold price has fallen away to open the week here in Asia, to lows circa USD2690. Down from a three-week high.

On Friday UBS sent out a note confirming their US$2,900 target for gold by year-end 2025.

Analysts cite:

gold the "preferred hedge against geopolitical tensions" (UBS cite Russia's launch of an experimental hypersonic missile at Ukraine ... Zelenskiy called it 'a clear and severe escalation')

think USD strength has limits, dollar's valuation is likely now stretched

Gold update - shaky start to the new week: