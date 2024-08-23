I posted earlier on the note on the UBS oil forecast:

Citi is looking for the same direction:

UBS analysts now on gold:

target US$2,600/oz by the end of 2024

target US$2,700/ oz by the middle of 2025

Citing:

  • central bank net buying remaining elevated in 2024 and 2025, but at a more moderate pace than in the first half of 2024
  • small amount of selling by Singapore and China
  • China announced though that's its gold reserves sat unchanged for a third consecutivemonth
  • jewellery demand has also moderated, UBS see seasonal tailwinds rising from Q4 2024
gold ingots