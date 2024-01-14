Analysts at UBS target the S&P 500 at 4,900 in June 2024 and 5,000 in December 2024

Citing:

“benign” macroeconomic backdrop healthy economy: unemployment remained low, labor market cooled, real wages rose, consumer finances intact

a "fine" earnings season in Q4 2023 expects company earnings have risen 4% to 5% y/y in Q4, and thus likely that earnings beats of 3% to 5% to be expected



UBS says a soft landing has largely been priced into equities. And thus tips to wait for price pullback entry points.