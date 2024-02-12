Goldman Sachs writes on an "almost no panic" equites market that has seen hedge funds scooping up stocks for the second week in a row.
- global hedge funds bought more stocks than they sold
- mainly in the cyclical sectors, such as energy, industrials and materials
- hedge funds were net buyers in 10 of the 11 U.S. sectors
Goldman Sachs says there is a lot of optimism, such as bullish options in big tech names
- "The equity options market is pricing almost no panic, and with growth remaining more resilient than expected, the risk of re-acceleration and a momentum unwind is increasing"
Info via Reuters.