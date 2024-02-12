Goldman Sachs writes on an "almost no panic" equites market that has seen hedge funds scooping up stocks for the second week in a row.

global hedge funds bought more stocks than they sold

mainly in the cyclical sectors, such as energy, industrials and materials

hedge funds were net buyers in 10 of the 11 U.S. sectors

Goldman Sachs says there is a lot of optimism, such as bullish options in big tech names

"The equity options market is pricing almost no panic, and with growth remaining more resilient than expected, the risk of re-acceleration and a momentum unwind is increasing"

Info via Reuters.