On Wednesday Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Mann warned of recalcitrant inflation :

Via job search website Adzuna's survey comes the news that wage growth may proper up inflation further:

  • Starting salaries advertised in Britain reached the highest level in two years in April
  • the most job vacancies since December
  • Adzuna's survey showed advertised annual salaries had increased each month since October 2022, and up 2.9% in April y/y - highest in 2 years

Info comes via Reuters report

--

Thankfully for workers, this guy doesn't have the final say in pay:

Nor this guy:

Bailey rich meme inflation raises