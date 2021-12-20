The UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have issued a joint statement on Hong Kong elections

The UK and other nations express grave concern over the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong, they add "actions that undermine Hong Kong’s rights, freedoms and a high degree of autonomy are threatening our shared wish to see hong kong succeed"

Whilst there is nothing that surprising in the text, it will certainly aggravate Bejing, and I'm sure they will retort in the next hour or so.

As Newsquawk notes, overnight news flow suggested that only 30% of registered voters cast a ballot for the elections, with many protesting against all candidates in the elections having to be vetted for loyalty to China’s ruling party.

What was said:

"We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, and the United States Secretary of State, noting the outcome of the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, express our grave concern over the erosion of democratic elements of the Special Administrative Region’s electoral system," the statement said.