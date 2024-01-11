A report says that Rishi Sunak is holding a full cabinet meeting at 7:45 pm this evening, which is just over an hour away.

There is speculation that it's about UK and US strikes on Houthis in Yemen.

At this point, attacks would be no surprise but whether that's enough to dissuade attacks is another question. I don't think the UK or US public is interested in any kind of occupation.

Separately, Iran's military may have seized a ship off the coast of Iran today in a retaliatory action. The US said it's considering 'appropriate' steps in response.