Despite a further rise in inflation pressures, manufacturing growth in the UK picked up a little from the five-month lows in March. That said, there are some notable headwinds with new order growth seen slumping to a 15-month low and weaker foreign demand being observed as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and longer delivery times weighed.

On the price front, input costs rose at its second-fastest rate in the survey's history and the rate of  inflation  at consumer goods producers hit a series-record high. S&P Global notes that:

“The improved expansion of output at manufacturers, while positive in itself, failed to mask the continued headwinds buffeting the sector at the start of the second quarter. New business growth near-stalled as a slowdown in the domestic market was accompanied by a further deterioration in export orders.

“Manufacturers and their clients are struggling as lockdowns in China and the Ukraine war exacerbate stretched global supply chains, the inflationary picture worsens and geopolitical tensions rise. Specific to the UK, Brexit represents an additional headwind, notably via lost EU customers, increased paperwork, customs checks and border delays. Business optimism has fallen to a 16-month low as companies become more cautious about the future outlook.

“The inflationary situation is getting increasingly fraught. Input costs rose to the second-greatest extent in the 30-year survey history, leading to a record increase in factory gate selling prices. Around 85% of manufacturers reported higher purchasing costs, compared to no reports of a decrease, with several firms simply noting that 'everything' was up in price. Worryingly, consumer goods producers reported record increases in both output charges and input costs, which is likely to further constrain household spending and reinforce the cost-of-living crisis.”