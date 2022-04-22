Prior 62.6

Manufacturing PMI 55.3 vs 54.0 expected

Prior 55.2

Composite PMI 57.6 vs 59.0 expected

Prior 60.9

Both the services and composite readings are the softest in three months as surging inflation pressures and geopolitical tensions amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict weigh on demand conditions. The steep drop in services growth momentum was the largest since the omicron hit at the end of last year. But at least manufacturing activity held up although supply bottlenecks continue to build amid the conflict in Ukraine and lockdowns in China.

Meanwhile, input cost inflation jumped for a fourth straight month to the second quickest pace on record while input price inflation in the manufacturing sector was the strongest on survey record. The rate of cost inflation in the services sector was the second-fastest on record as well. S&P Global notes that:

“The survey data signal a marked cooling in the pace of UK economic growth during April, caused by an abrupt slowing in demand. Orders received by manufacturers have almost stalled, driven by an increasing loss of exports, and growth of demand for services has slumped to among the weakest since the lockdowns of early 2021.

“High prices and the associated rising cost of living were often cited as a principal cause of lower demand, with covid also continuing to affect many businesses. Brexit and transport delays were seen as having further impeded export sales, while the Ukraine war and Russian sanctions also led to lost overseas trade.

"Concerns over the worsening inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term picture are meanwhile flamed by another near-record leap in firms' costs.

“Although the current pace of growth remains relatively robust, firms are taking a more cautious approach to hiring and spending as demands cools and the outlook becomes gloomier, to suggest that the slowdown in the economy has further to run. While the start of the year saw businesses in high spirits amid the reopening of the economy, this ebullient mood is being eroded by concerns about the rising cost of living, the Russia-Ukraine war, lingering pandemic disruptions and rising interest rates.”