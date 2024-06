Prior +0.4%

Services +0.2% m/m

Prior +0.5%

Industrial output -0.9% m/m

Prior +0.2%

Manufacturing output -1.4% m/m

Prior +0.3%

Construction output -1.4% m/m

Prior -0.4%

Looking at the breakdown contribution, services was up (+0.19%) and that is offset by falls in production (-0.11%) and construction (-0.09%) on the month. All in all, this will continue to keep the BOE on its toes as price pressures continue to hold up for the time being.