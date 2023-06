Prior -0.3%

GDP +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected

Prior +0.3%

The services sector was the main contributor for the growth on the month, accounting for +0.26% while both the production and construction sectors fell showed a -0.04% performance to monthly GDP. And with the latest improvement in economic activity, UK GDP is now estimated to be 0.3% above its pre-pandemic i.e. February 2020 levels.