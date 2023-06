Prior 52.01k; revised to 51.49k

Net consumer credit £1.6 billion vs £1.5 billion expected

Prior £1.6 billion

Borrowing of mortgage debt by UK individuals declined further to a record low, that is if you strip out the pandemic period, falling from net zero to £1.4 billion of net repayments in April. Tighter financial conditions are clearly weighing and that is something to be wary about as recession risks grow in the months ahead.